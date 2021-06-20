NJ Man Killed When Pickup Flips Over Concrete Barrier in NY

A New Jersey man was killed when his pickup truck hit a concrete barrier on an elevated parkway in New York, flipped over and fell 25 feet to the road below, police said.

The accident happened at 9 p.m. Saturday on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Hawthorne, Westchester County police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Jefry Capellan Rodriguez, 33, of Perth Amboy, was driving northbound when he lost control of his Ford Ranger and hit the barrier, police said.

The vehicle toppled over the barrier and fell through an opening between the parkway’s northbound and southbound lanes, police said. It landed on its roof on the shoulder of Mamaroneck Avenue below.

Rodriguez, the only occupant of his pickup, was extricated from the damaged vehicle by firefighters and taken to White Plains Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries. The crash is under investigation.