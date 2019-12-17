NJ Man Arrested After Exposing Himself, Walking Around Naked at Mall: Police

A man was arrested after police say he was walking around a New Jersey mall naked and exposing himself to others.

Police were called after James Michura was revealing himself to shoppers at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne before 3 p.m. Saturday. According to the town's police department, officers were speaking with one of the complainants when they heard another woman screaming in the parking lot.

They rushed over to that woman, who pointed to the 24-year-old Michura after he had exposed himself to her while her 12-year-old nephew was with her.

Police arrested the North Caldwell man, and charged him with three counts of lewdness.

Michura was released on a summons pending a court hearing.