NJ Intruder Caught in Home Tries to Run Over Homeowner: Police

A close call nearly sent a New Jersey homeowner to the hospital last week after he discovered a burglar.
Police in Fair Lawn say the 49-year-old man discovered an intruder in a second-floor room of his house, currently under construction.
The male, identified by authorities as 25-year-old Isaiah Townsend of Newark, took off and got into a green work van parked close by. Authorities say he started the van and attempted to hit the homeowner who was trying to record the incident.
The 49-year-old did not suffer any significant injuries.
Police found the van a short distance away and took Townsend into custody.
It was immediately clear if Townsend had an attorney.
