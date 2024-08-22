Hairless cat dumpers wanted in New Jersey

Authorities are looking for two people who keep abandoning hairless cats in New Jersey.

According to Hopatcong police, the latest dump happened on Stanhope Sparta Road around 5:20 a.m. on Aug. 15. The two individuals left four hairless cats in cardboard carriers at Lakeside Construction. They needed medical attention.

Police shared photos of the suspects and the animals.

Similar incidents involving the same suspects, carriers, and breed of cats occurred at two other locations in New Jersey within the last week. It's not clear how many animals have been affected.

The individuals were seen driving a newer white Toyota Tundra, police say.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopatcong Police Department at 973-398-5000.