New Jersey

Hairless cat dumpers wanted in New Jersey

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopatcong Police Department at 973-398-5000

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are looking for two people who keep abandoning hairless cats in New Jersey.

According to Hopatcong police, the latest dump happened on Stanhope Sparta Road around 5:20 a.m. on Aug. 15. The two individuals left four hairless cats in cardboard carriers at Lakeside Construction. They needed medical attention.

Police shared photos of the suspects and the animals.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Similar incidents involving the same suspects, carriers, and breed of cats occurred at two other locations in New Jersey within the last week. It's not clear how many animals have been affected.

The individuals were seen driving a newer white Toyota Tundra, police say.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopatcong Police Department at 973-398-5000.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyAnimalsclear the shelters
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us