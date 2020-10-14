NJ Dad Under Arrest After Sick 3-Year-Old Found to Have Methadone in Blood

A New Jersey father has been arrested after his 3-year-old son was hospitalized and tested positive for methadone.

Prosecutors on Tuesday say Roberto Delgado-Gonzalez of Guttenberg has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child following his arrest the previous day.

Guttenberg police officers responded to a basement apartment on 68th Street between Park Avenue and Broadway following a report about an unresponsive child. That's where they found the young boy who was then transported to a local hospital where he remained in stable condition.

During the investigation, New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency told detectives that the boy’s blood toxicology test was positive for methadone.

The boy's 44-year-old father, who is employed as a teacher at the League of Extraordinary Children, was then placed under arrest.

Methadone is an opioid used to treat addiction to heroin or painkillers. It's unclear how the drug came to be in the boy's system.

No other information was immediately available.