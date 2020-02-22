east orange

NJ Building Collapses; No Reports of Injuries

Officials did not report any injuries following a partial building collapse in East Orange, New Jersey

lights shine on partial building collapse
News 4

Emergency officials cordoned off streets in an East Orange neighborhood after a building partially collapsed on Saturday.

" data-ellipsis="false">

What to Know

  • Emergency officials responded to reports of a collapsed building in East Orange, New Jersey
  • A seemingly abandoned building at the intersection of N Arlington Avenue and William Street suffered a partial collapse around 5 p.m.
  • There were no immediate words of any injuries although initial reports suggested one person may have been trapped inside

Emergency officials responded to reports of a collapsed building in East Orange, New Jersey on Saturday afternoon.

A seemingly abandoned building at the intersection of N Arlington Avenue and William Street suffered a partial collapse around 5 p.m.

The structure, at least four stories tall, suffered a partial collapse through the center of the building.

There were no immediate words of any injuries although initial reports suggested one person may have been trapped inside.

Building debris spilled onto William Street, forcing officials to cordon off the surrounding streets to block off traffic access. There were no obvious signs of damage to neighboring buildings, but a number of vehicles parked on the street were covered by debris.

Neighbors told News 4 they had seen contractors walking in and out of the building recently and believed the building was under construction, and vacant.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

east orangeNew Jerseybuilding collapse
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us