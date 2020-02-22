NJ Building Collapses; No Reports of Injuries

What to Know Emergency officials responded to reports of a collapsed building in East Orange, New Jersey

Emergency officials responded to reports of a collapsed building in East Orange, New Jersey on Saturday afternoon.

The structure, at least four stories tall, suffered a partial collapse through the center of the building.

Building debris spilled onto William Street, forcing officials to cordon off the surrounding streets to block off traffic access. There were no obvious signs of damage to neighboring buildings, but a number of vehicles parked on the street were covered by debris.

Neighbors told News 4 they had seen contractors walking in and out of the building recently and believed the building was under construction, and vacant.