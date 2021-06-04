News 4 to Launch 7 p.m. Newscast on Monday

News 4 New York will add a new 7 p.m. daily local newscast to its lineup starting this coming Monday, June 7.

The thirty-minute show will include breaking news, weather and investigative reporting. It will be the only regularly scheduled 7 p.m. local newscast offered over-the-air in the tri-state region.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

With the addition of the new show, WNBC will now deliver more than 42 hours of live, local, over-the-air news to viewers each week - the most in recent memory.

The new newscast will be led by the anchor team of David Ushery, Natalie Pasquarella, Janice Huff and Bruce Beck.