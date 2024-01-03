Newark imam in critical condition after shooting outside mosque

An imam is in critical condition after being shot outside his mosque in Newark early Wednesday morning, city officials said.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting at 6:15 a.m. at South Orange Avenue and Camden Street near Masjid Muhammad-Newark.

A city spokesperson confirmed the shooting victim is an imam at Masjid Muhammad-Newark. A person who opened the door at the mosque later Wednesday morning told NBC New York the victim is Imam Hassan Sharif.

The victim was transported to University Hospital in critical condition, the city's public safety director said. University Hospital is located within blocks of the shooting scene.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations' New Jersey chapter said it is also working to get more information on the shooting.

“We are deeply concerned about this incident and pray for the speedy recovery of the imam. Anyone with information about the shooting should immediately contact local police," Dina Sayedahmed, communications manager at CAIR-NJ, said in a written statement.

The motive for the shooting is not immediately clear and police are continuing the investigation.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.