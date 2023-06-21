New York Yankees host first ever ‘Pride Night' at Wednesday's game

The New York Yankees are welcoming the entire LGBTQIA+ community, their friends, family, and allies to celebrate their first ever Pride Night at Yankees Stadium.

The Yankees’ support of New York’s Legacy of Pride will be highlighted during an on-field ceremony before the start of the Yankees-Mariners game Wednesday night.

Created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn Uprising in 2019, the Yankees-Stonewall Scholarship Initiative will be taking the stage and awarding five student leaders across the five boroughs with $10,000 each.

Students receiving this honor have demonstrated academic excellence, a dedication to equality, and significant support for the LGBTQ+ community. The intention of the scholarship is to provide resources for the winners goals both within their career, and educationally.

A portion from every ticket sold for the event will benefit NYC Pride initiatives and buyers will receive a free Pride-themed Yankees hat, a free regular-sized hot dog, and their first drink free.