New York Yankees host first ever ‘Pride Night' at Wednesday's game

New York's Legacy of Pride will host a special ceremony honoring students from each of the five boroughs ahead of the game.

By Liz McCarthy

pride flag flying in the win
Pexels

The New York Yankees are welcoming the entire LGBTQIA+ community, their friends, family, and allies to celebrate their first ever Pride Night at Yankees Stadium.

The Yankees’ support of New York’s Legacy of Pride will be highlighted during an on-field ceremony before the start of the Yankees-Mariners game Wednesday night.

Created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn Uprising in 2019, the Yankees-Stonewall Scholarship Initiative will be taking the stage and awarding five student leaders across the five boroughs with $10,000 each.

Students receiving this honor have demonstrated academic excellence, a dedication to equality, and significant support for the LGBTQ+ community. The intention of the scholarship is to provide resources for the winners goals both within their career, and educationally.

A portion from every ticket sold for the event will benefit NYC Pride initiatives and buyers will receive a free Pride-themed Yankees hat, a free regular-sized hot dog, and their first drink free.

