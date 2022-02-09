New York Poised to Ease Mask Mandates as COVID Cases Plunge

New York is poised to match its neighbors and start pulling back on COVID-19 mask mandates - but businesses are likely come before schools.

Gov. Kathy Hochul will hold a news conference Wednesday morning and is expected to outline plans for which mask mandates will go, and when. The deadline for the state's indoor mask mandate is Feb. 10, and for the school mask mandate it's Feb. 21.

She's hinted that the school mandates will last longer than others, primarily because vaccination rates for kids remain low.

Only about 30% of kids ages 5-11 across New York state are fully vaccinated, and there are parts of the state where that number is still below 20%.

The governor met with school leaders and teachers unions on Tuesday, and while the outcome of that meeting wasn't clear-cut, the general sentiment was that school masking is likely to be extended past the Feb. 21 expiration date,

New York Indoor Mask Mandate Timeline

Connecticut already said its school mask mandate will end Feb. 28, and New Jersey will lift its school mask mandate as of March 7.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Hochul, like other governors in the region, has latitude to act given the way COVID infections have plunged.

Fewer than 4,300 people in New York tested positive on Monday -- one-third of the number two weeks prior, and one-tenth of the caseload a month ago.