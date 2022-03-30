New York Man Accused of Taking Upskirting Photos of Women on Boston's Newbury Street

A 49-year-old man is due in court Wednesday after being accused of taking intimate photos of unsuspecting women on Boston's Newbury Street in September.

Damon Deteso, of Saratoga Springs, New York, is facing 36 charges in relation to the “upskirting” photos, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office. Deteso will be arraigned in a virtual hearing at Boston Municipal Court Wednesday.

Deteso allegedly took the photos of the women on Sept. 24 by either following them on Newbury Street with his phone hanging out of his backpack or by placing the phone on the steps of stores so women had to step over it while he sat nearby, according to the Boston Herald.

The newspaper reports that Deteso was questioned by police that day and had the cellphone on him with photos, some of which count as “attempted crimes.” The female victims are only identified by their clothing in the complaint, according to the Herald.