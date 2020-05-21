‘Tip of the Iceberg:’ New York Investigating 157 Cases of Severe COVID Syndrome in Kids

What to Know The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the link between COVID-19 and a rare, potentially deadly syndrome in children

The syndrome has now been reported in nearly half the nation's states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

Symptoms include persistent fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, enlarged lymph nodes and swollen hands and feet, among others

Days after the CDC confirmed a link between coronavirus and a new, potentially deadly syndrome in children, New York is investigating 157 cases of the illness, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. He thinks that's just the tip of the iceberg.

The cases span 13 counties and a wide age demographic, affecting infants to young adults, though most cases are in kids age 1 to 14. Ninety percent of the children displaying symptoms tested positive for COVID-19 or its antibodies.

Cases of the syndrome have now been identified in nearly half the nation's states, just weeks after News 4 first drew attention to the emerging illness in New York.

New Jersey health officials have confirmed 15 cases to date. The patients range in age from 3 to 18; 73 percent of the children tested positive for the virus or its antibodies. A pediatric cardiologist at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center says the hospital is treating 11 very sick children right now, suggesting the number of cases in the state may be undercounted. He and other medical experts in the state believe New Jersey is behind New York on the curve of these new cases.

Symptoms of the syndrome include persistent fever, irritability or sluggishness, abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis, enlarged lymph node on one side of the neck, red cracked lips or red tongue and swollen hands and feet.

Unlike COVID-19, a respiratory disease, MIS-C affects blood vessels and organs and has symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock. It involves a “hyper response” of the child’s immune system to the virus that can lead to inflammation of the blood vessels, and affect the heart’s arteries, leading to coronary aneurysm. It likely took time to identify the apparent connection to the virus because it targets different systems and manifests in different symptoms.

Early detection can prevent serious illness or death, officials say. De Blasio's administration has launched a citywide advertising campaign advising parents of the symptoms. The city's health department has also put out a comprehensive fact sheet for parents. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, meanwhile, has told all hospitals to prioritize COVID-19 testing for children who present with them. He says he believes the cases identified by New York state are just the "tip of the iceberg."

The CDC issued a health alert to physicians last week on the illness. The alert provides guidance for diagnosis of MIS-C. The diagnostic criteria include a fever of at least 100.4 degrees for at least 24 hours, evidence of inflammation in the body and hospitalization with problems in at least two organs (such as the heart, the kidneys or the lungs).