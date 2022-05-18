New York Has Lowest Resignation Rate in the US, Study Reveals

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic translated into a labor trend known as the "Great Resignation."

Workers, many who are stressed, overworked or in need of change, have quit from their jobs to the tune of millions quitting each month.

However, the rate at which people walk away from their jobs isn't the same across the whole country.

With this in mind, WalletHub released a list detailing which states had the highest job resignation rates -- and it turns out New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are among the states with the lowest resignation rates.

The Empire State was crowned as having the lowest rate -- standing at 1.7% over the past month and 1.95% over the past 12 months, according to WalletHub's study.

Following close behind as having the third lowest rate, Connecticut had a resignation rate of 1.9% in the last month and 2.24% over the past 12 months, WalletHub's list revealed.

Meanwhile, the Garden State had the 9th lowest resignation rate. WalletHub reported a 2.3% resignation rate in the last month and 2.48% over the last year in New Jersey.

Given that the tri-state did not experience the highest rate in the country, which state saw the highest job resignation rate? That goes to Alaska. According to WalletHub, the resignation rate of the latest month stood at 3.9% and at 4.15% over the course of the last 12 months.

To see how each state and the District of Columbia fared in the survey, or to learn more about the methodology used, click here.