New York Comic Con: Important Presale Ticket Dates Fans Need to Know

It's time to suit up.

The annual pop culture convention may not return to New York City until the fall, but eagle-eyed fans know comic con tickets become available months before the Javits Center takeover.

One of the first ticket deadlines is only a few days away, New York Comic Con announced on Twitter. The NYCC Fan Verification Presale is set for June 11, but in order to qualify, future attendees must update their Fan Verification profile.

The deadline for profile rollovers is May 5.

"IMPORTANT: If you did not actively rollover or create a new profile in 2022, you must rollover your account to access the presale!" the website warns. Anyone who does not confirm or update their profile will lose out on presale access.

Questions about ticket options for this year's comic con? You can visit the NYCC website here.

The 2023 New York Comic Con event is scheduled for Oct 12-15 at the Javits Center. Here are other key ticket dates to be aware of: