New York City

New York City issues Snow Alert, Travel Advisory ahead of first measurable snowfall of the season

The Department of Sanitation is reminding property owners they are responsible for clearing their sidewalks of snow

New York City has issued a travel advisory and snow alert ahead of what is forecast to be the first measurable snow of the season Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The city is telling commuters to be careful "driving, walking, or biking, and allow for additional travel time as roads and walkways may become slippery during the morning and evening commute."

The city is also warning of freezing precipitation between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

New York City Public Schools to remain open

NYC Public Schools posted on X Monday night that "schools will remain open and drop off and dismissal will proceed as scheduled."

Sidewalk clearing

The Department of Sanitation is responsible for clearing streets and bike lanes, but property owners must clear their sidewalks. With this being the first accumulating snow of the season in New York City, sanitation officials are reminder property owners to make sure sideways are passable within the required period of time.

If the snow stops falling between:

  • 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., property owners must clear sidewalks within 4 hours
  • 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., property owners must clear sidewalks within 14 hours
  • 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., property owners must clear sidewalks by 11 a.m.

"When precipitation begins, our salt spreading operation will already be well underway, and we won't stop until the City is safe and clear. We ask all New Yorkers to exercise caution and to give our plows and spreaders the space to do their critical work. It may have been 700 days since the last real snow hit the City, but we are more ready than ever," said NYC Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Alternate side parking suspended

The NYC Department of Transportation said it suspended Alternate Side Parking Regulations for Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Parking meter payments will still be required.

NYC Ferry encouraged passengers to use caution when traveling through Tuesday morning with the chance for icy conditions.

The ferry system also warned of potential travel disruptions.

