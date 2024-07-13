NY issues cannabis recall on products sold throughout the state

Cannabis officials in New York have issued a recall on hemp products sold at a number of dispensaries across the state.

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management issued the recall on Friday for "Sky High" branded cannabinoid hemp products.

The recall is considered precautionary because the consumer safety and product quality could not be confirmed, according to the agency. The products were made by an unlicensed processor, the office explained.

Products under the recall include dessert toppings, dipping sauces, condiments and ice cream. Here's a list of products included:

Dessert Toppings:

Carmel Drizzle 500mg THC-A

White Chocolate 500mg THC-A

Strawberry Drizzle 500mg THC-A

Chocolate Drizzle 500mg THC-A

Dipping Sauces:

Honey Mustard 500mg THC-A

Honey Garlic 500mg THC-A

Ranch Dressing 500mg THC-A

Sweet N’ Sour 500mg THC-A

Chipotle Mayo 500mg THC-A

Condiments:

Ketchup 500mg THC-A

BBQ Sauce 500mg THC-A

Hot Sauce 500mg THC-A

Mayo Ketchup 500mg THC-A

Sweet Chili 500mg THC-A

Ice Cream/Gelato/Sorbet:

Grape 200mg/500mg THC-A

Guava 200mg/500mg THC-A

Mango 200mg/500mg THC-A

Coconut 200mg/500mg THC-A

Snickers 200mg/500mg THC-A

Chocolate 200mg/500mg THC-A

Green Apple 200mg/500mg THC-A

Watermelon 200mg/500mg THC-A

Passion Fruit 200mg/500mg THC-A

Fruity Pebbles 200mg/500mg THC-A

Cookie Monster 200mg/500mg THC-A

According to state officials, consumers wishing to return one of the recall products should contact the dispensary where the item was purchased. The item can be returned, even if it was opened.