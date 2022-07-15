New York Bans Smoking in All State-Owned Beaches, Parks

What to Know New York is banning smoking in all state-owned beaches, parks and other locations, this after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law Friday.

Legislation S.4142/A.5061 prohibits smoking in all state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps.

Those caught smoking in these locations face a $50 fine.

New York is banning smoking in all state-owned beaches, parks and other locations, this after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law Friday.

Legislation S.4142/A.5061 prohibits smoking in all state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps. However, the bill does not include and therefore excludes from the ban the Adirondacks and Catskills, as well as parking lots, sidewalks and areas not used for park purposes.

Those caught smoking in these locations face a $50 fine.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Smoking is a dangerous habit that affects not only the smoker but everyone around them, including families and children enjoying our state's great public places," Hochul said in a statement. "I'm proud to sign this legislation that will protect New Yorker's health and help reduce litter in public parks and beaches across the state."

Many local governments may already have restrictions or bans on public smoking. The new state penalty will enforce a statewide prohibition. It also includes a fine that will be collected by localities.