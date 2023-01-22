NYPD

New York Among Cities Ramping Up Security at Lunar New Year Events

An NYPD spokesperson said there were no known credible threats in the city following the Monterey Park mass shooting

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

Major U.S. cities are increasing police presence at Lunar New Year events following a deadly mass shooting outside Los Angeles that claimed the lives of 10 people.

New York City is among those cities. An NYPD spokesperson confirmed the shift in patrols, but said the city had not received any credible threats.

"While there are no identified threats to New York City stemming from this incident, out of an abundance of caution, we have shifted our counterterrorism and patrol resources and will have an adequate security presence at Lunar New Year events and throughout the city," an official said Sunday.

An internal memo to officers, obtained by News 4, told NYPD members that while no threats are known at this time, everyone should remain vigilant.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

An annual Lunar New Year firecracker ceremony and cultural festival was planned for Sunday afternoon in Chinatown.

10 Killed at Lunar New Year Shooting in Monterey Park: Photos

Chicago similary is moving police resources to holiday events as a precaution. Philadelphia, meanwhile, said officials were discussing "action plans" ahead of events.

News

California 9 hours ago

LA Mass Shooting Suspect Kills 10 Near Lunar New Year Fest

New York 20 hours ago

Wife of Slain NYPD Officer Says She's Expecting Their ‘Miracle' Baby One Year After Harlem Shooting

A gunman opened fire at a Monterey Park dance studio Saturday following a night of Lunar New Year celebrations, law enforcement said. At least 10 people were killed and an additional 10 wounded.

Officials said the mass shooting took place almost an hour after crowds of thousands had mostly dispersed following the first day of a two-day Lunar New Year festival.

The gunman has not been apprehended, and a description of the man has not been released by authorities.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NYPDNYCmass shootingLunar New YearMonterey Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us