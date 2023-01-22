New York Among Cities Ramping Up Security at Lunar New Year Events

Major U.S. cities are increasing police presence at Lunar New Year events following a deadly mass shooting outside Los Angeles that claimed the lives of 10 people.

New York City is among those cities. An NYPD spokesperson confirmed the shift in patrols, but said the city had not received any credible threats.

"While there are no identified threats to New York City stemming from this incident, out of an abundance of caution, we have shifted our counterterrorism and patrol resources and will have an adequate security presence at Lunar New Year events and throughout the city," an official said Sunday.

An internal memo to officers, obtained by News 4, told NYPD members that while no threats are known at this time, everyone should remain vigilant.

An annual Lunar New Year firecracker ceremony and cultural festival was planned for Sunday afternoon in Chinatown.

Chicago similary is moving police resources to holiday events as a precaution. Philadelphia, meanwhile, said officials were discussing "action plans" ahead of events.

A gunman opened fire at a Monterey Park dance studio Saturday following a night of Lunar New Year celebrations, law enforcement said. At least 10 people were killed and an additional 10 wounded.

Officials said the mass shooting took place almost an hour after crowds of thousands had mostly dispersed following the first day of a two-day Lunar New Year festival.

The gunman has not been apprehended, and a description of the man has not been released by authorities.