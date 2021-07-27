New Shark Sighting at Jones Beach, Day After Possible Shark Bite

A lifeguard working at Jones Beach State Park on Monday was "potentially" bitten by a shark, prompting officials to suspend swimming for several hours - and it was suspended again Tuesday after another confirmed sighting.

NYS Parks officials say the incident happened around 11 a.m. Monday near Central Mall. The lifeguard was treated at the scene before moving to a nearby hospital "for further examination."

State Police responded to the beach and flew a drone to inspect the waters near the possible shark bite. The beach reopened roughly three hours later after the drone flights failed to spot a shark, according to a parks official.

But Tuesday morning just after 11 a.m., the drones did spot a shark, prompting an order for everyone to get out of the water. As of 12:24 p.m. the drones still had sight of the shark, and so swimming remained closed.

A lifeguard was bitten by something that “potentially” could have been a shark. Lifeguard was on his bodyboard about 15 yards from shore when he felt something biting his ankle. He kicked it away and swam back to shore. #JonesBeach was closed for 3 hours #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/2YJ1C0zNya — Pei-Sze Cheng (@PeiSzeCheng4NY) July 26, 2021

The injured lifeguard was reportedly body surfing when something grabbed his leg, a source told News 4. The lifeguard was able to kick it off about 15 yards from the shore.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Five hours after the incident, officials could still not confirm whether the lifeguard suffered a shark bite.

"The nature of the injury remains under medical investigation at this time," a state parks spokesperson said.