New premium clubs coming to Barclays Center: Here's what they will look like

Nets fans will have brand new ways to watch their team at Barclays Center next season — if they're willing to pay up for it.

Two new membership clubs are coming to the Brooklyn arena, which is set to undergo its biggest renovation in the 12 years since it opened. They are both described as "distinct open concept, premium" clubs, according to a press release.

The first is called "The Row," as 12,000-square foot space which will take over the north side of Barclays Center's Suite Level B. It will feature theater-style seating for 184 guests, with décor said to be inspired by brownstone row homes found throughout Brooklyn. That includes herringbone floors, wainscot paneling and velvet furnishings, according to the parent company of the arena and the teams.

Members will get a private VIP entrance leading them to a full-service private bar that comes complete with a team of sommeliers, as well as a dessert station with fresh gelato and complimentary sweet treats.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

BSE Global

On the south side of Suite Level B will come "The Key," a club space that will have communal tables repurposed from Brooklyn Nets court floors, the ownership group said. There will be a full-service private bar offering beer on tap (the only place in the arena where beer on tap will be available) in the 11,000 square-foot space as well as interactive games and a 44-foot wide media wall that can have five views at once, or be used as one big screen.

The Key will have capacity for about 250 guests, the press release stated.

In terms of food, both spots will have elevated options: The Row will have upscale items like ceviche, lettuce wraps and a carving station; The Key will offer new takes on classics like sliders, mini brats, a BBQ table as well as a mac-and-cheese bar.

Construction will begin at the end of the Nets' 2023-2024 season , and will be completed by the start of the 2024-2025 season, with no interruptions or impacts to the Liberty's home games or any summer concerts.

So what will membership to the clubs cost? Barclays Center is now accepting $2,500 deposits for both clubs. But with that price comes access to all Nets and New York Liberty games, as well as other concerts and events held there.