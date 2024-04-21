New Jersey

Dashcam video captures NJ road rage body slam brawl between two men

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A road rage incident in New Jersey led up to a man getting body slammed, and the entire shocking smackdown was caught on camera.

Dashcam video, obtained from The Lakewood Scoop, showed the incident as it went down in Brick Township around 9 a.m. Friday on Brick Boulevard.

The video showed two men arguing and then throwing punches. Not long after, one of them was body slammed to the ground.

Other motorists were able to step in and break up the fight. Brick Township police did not immediately respond to requests for comment or further details.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jerseyroad rage
