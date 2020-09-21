New Jersey MVC Services Back Up After Computer Issue Causes Statewide Shutdown

New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission says it has resolved the network outage that left it unable to process transactions statewide. The technical problem was affecting all MVCs across the Garden State, the agency's online notice said.

No explanation was given for the problem, but it appeared to last only briefly. By early Monday afternoon, service was back up for all MVC offices except the one in Edison, which was dealing with an ongoing power outage.

Monday's issue marked the latest headache in a string of problems affecting the MVC since the pandemic.

MVC offices reopened in July with long lines of people waiting to be served. That backlog led to the new rules and expansion of online services, courtesy of Gov. Phil Murphy.

The biggest change announced for the most drivers is that valid driver’s licenses photos will now expire in 12 years, instead of eight. If you are 65 or older, your license photo never needs to be retaken.

Your license photo is basically now valid for an extra four years. You can now just renew a license online (as long as the system is up and running).

The deadline to register vehicles and obtain licenses for new residents is also being temporarily extended for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. The new law gives new residents 120 days to transfer registrations and licenses to New Jersey.

Senior citizens and people with certain medical conditions will now be able to use designated appointment windows to lessen the burden on them during COVID-19 pandemic.