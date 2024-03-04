New Jersey

Cops shoot man stabbing woman with a pair of scissors at NJ hotel: Prosecutors

By NBC New York Staff

A man shot by police at a New Jersey hotel on Sunday has been charged in connection with a stabbing, accused of repeatedly impaling a woman with a pair of scissors.

Prosecutors in Middlesex County say Christopher Serrano, 42, was behind the violent attack at the Hampton Inn in Old Bridge. Local police responded to the hotel around 3 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Officers allegedly found Serrano using a pair of scissors to stab a 55-year-old woman in the hotel.

Prosecutors say officers with the Old Bridge Police Department shot Serrano. He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

He now faces charges of attempted murder and other weapon charges. Attorney information for the Manalapan man was not immediately known.

Officials said the man's victim was transported to the same hospital where she had to be treated for multiple stab wounds. Her condition wasn't known, but she was expected to make a full recovery.

