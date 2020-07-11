New Jersey Hospital at Center of State's Virus Response Brings Patient Count to Zero

Doctors, nurses and the rest of the medical staff at a New Jersey hospital had reason to celebrate this week - something rarely done since the coronavirus pandemic.

Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck had no coronavirus patients for three days this week. At the height of the pandemic, the hospital reported treating 250 patients a day.

Back in April, Holy Name had to modify space in the hospital to accommodate more critical care patients and at one point the hospital only treated patients related to the virus.

"I think it's very significant. It shows that we've come down on the curve. If we do the right things in the community, if you socially distance, if you wear a mask, you can come down from the curve and get down to zero," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adam Jarrett.

The hospital did admit one new coronavirus patient on Friday as state health officials reported 367 cases of the virus statewide.

"We can very quickly get back into a bad situation," Dr. Jarrett cautioned.