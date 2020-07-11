Coronavirus

New Jersey Hospital at Center of State's Virus Response Brings Patient Count to Zero

NBC Universal, Inc.

Doctors, nurses and the rest of the medical staff at a New Jersey hospital had reason to celebrate this week - something rarely done since the coronavirus pandemic.

Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck had no coronavirus patients for three days this week. At the height of the pandemic, the hospital reported treating 250 patients a day.

Back in April, Holy Name had to modify space in the hospital to accommodate more critical care patients and at one point the hospital only treated patients related to the virus.

News

Coronavirus 6 hours ago

NY Hospitalizations Drop Below 800 for First Time Since March

Storm Team 4 7 hours ago

Scattered Thunderstorms Prompt Flash Flood Warning Following Fay Aftermath

"I think it's very significant. It shows that we've come down on the curve. If we do the right things in the community, if you socially distance, if you wear a mask, you can come down from the curve and get down to zero," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adam Jarrett.

The hospital did admit one new coronavirus patient on Friday as state health officials reported 367 cases of the virus statewide.

"We can very quickly get back into a bad situation," Dr. Jarrett cautioned.

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusNew Jerseyteaneck
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us