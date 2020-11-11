Asbury Park

New Jersey Chaplain Tried to Lure in Girl for Sex With a Letter: Prosecutors

Police in Asbury Park wait outside scene of deadly shooting
News 4

A 64-year-old Chaplain from New Jersey was arrested Monday after he attempted to lure in a girl for sex.

Monmouth County prosecutors say Edgar Finol-Carrillo gave the minor a letter on Nov. 6 in an attempt to get her to come to his home. Shortly after the girl received the letter, Asbury Park police were alerted and officers arrested the Chaplain.

Finol-Carrillo has been charged with luring and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the prosecutor's office. He's being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township and is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday.

Investigators say they're searching for more information about Finol-Carrillo’s activities. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Charles Trucillo at 732-431-7160 or Detective Daniel Savastano at 732-774-1300.

