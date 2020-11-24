Need Some COVID Winter Reading? NY Public Library Releases Best of 2020 Lists

Everyone says you're supposed to stay closed to home these next few months to keep the coronavirus pandemic under control and wait out a vaccine - so you might as well read a good book while you're at it.

The New York Public Library released its Best Books of 2020 lists on Tuesday, covering a variety of age ranges and languages.

The lists come just in time for holiday gifting, with book sales already reported to be up double digits this year, a side effect of people staying at home and entertainment venues being closed.

Some of the library system's top-10 lists are below. For the full, searchable and filterable list, click here.

Top 10 Children’s Books

Black Heroes of the Wild West by James Otis Smith

Evelyn Del Rey Is Moving Away by Meg Medina, illustrated by Sonia Sánchez

Go with the Flow by Lily Williams & Karen Schneeman

Honeybee: The Busy Life of Apis Mellifera by Candace Fleming, illustrated by Eric Rohmann

Land of the Cranes by Aida Salazar

Magnificent Homespun Brown: A Celebration by Samara Doyon, illustrated by Kaylani Juanita

Planet Omar: Accidental Trouble Magnet by Zanib Mian, illustrated by Nasaya Mafaridik

When Stars Are Scattered by Victoria Jamieson & Omar Mohamed

When You Trap a Tiger by Tae Keller

You Matter by Christian Robinson

Los 10 mejores libros para edades 0–12 / Top 10 Books for Ages 0–12 (in Spanish)

¿Cómo lo ves? by Vera Galindo

Amigas by Lauren Ace, illustrated by Jenny Lovlie

La bañera by Lisa Biggi, illustrated by Paloma Corral

La belleza del final by Alfredo Colella, illustrated by Jorge González

Los carpinchos by Alfredo Soderguit

Manos a la tierra: Crea tu propio jardín by Kirsten Bradley, illustrated by Aitch

Mi abuelo by Émilie Chazerand, illustrated by Nicolas Duffaut

Mi lazarilla, mi capitán by Gonzalo Moure, illustrated by Maria Girón

Música en el jardín by Mariana Ruiz Johnson

Los tomates de Mila by Sanne Dufft

Top 10 Teen Books

All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto by George M. Johnson

Displacement by Kiku Hughes

Legendborn by Tracy Deonn

The Magic Fish by Trung Le Nguyen

Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles

Poisoned Water: How the Citizens of Flint, Michigan, Fought for Their Lives and Warned the Nation by Candy J. Cooper with Marc Aronson

Punching the Air by Ibi Zoboi & Yusef Salaam

Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko

We Are Not Free by Traci Chee

We Are Not From Here by Jenny Torres Sanchez

Top 10 Adult Books

The City We Became: A Novel by N.K. Jemisin

Hamnet: A Novel of the Plague by Maggie O’Farrell

Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall

Interior Chinatown: A Novel by Charles Yu

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab

Luster by Raven Leilani

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

The Sacrifice of Darkness by Roxane Gay & Tracy Lynne Oliver

The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires: A Novel by Grady Hendrix

Temporary: A Novel by Hilary Leichter

Top 10 Poetry Books