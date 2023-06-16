Need motivation to leave the house? Here's what is going on around NYC this weekend

Summer may be a few days away, but the city is already buzzing with outdoor activities just in time for the long weekend.

Struggling to find something to do this weekend, or still feel like you haven't truly explored the the city? We've got a list of activities to check out in and around New York City this Juneteenth weekend:

MANHATTAN

Shakespeare in the Park : This year, from June 8 to August 6, Shakespeare in the Park will be staging one big play in Central Park: Hamlet. Free tickets are distributed on the day of the show, both in person and via digital lottery.

: This year, from June 8 to August 6, Shakespeare in the Park will be staging one big play in Central Park: Hamlet. Free tickets are distributed on the day of the show, both in person and via digital lottery. Adventures NYC : If you're craving some adventure, head over to the Bandshell on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a free day of outdoor activities. Explore rock climbing, stand-up paddle boarding, archery, and roller skating regardless of your age and skill level.

: If you're craving some adventure, head over to the Bandshell on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a free day of outdoor activities. Explore rock climbing, stand-up paddle boarding, archery, and roller skating regardless of your age and skill level. Japan FES: A culinary experience that transports you to Japan! Snack on foods from across Japan and come try brand new unique menus like Non-alcoholic Asahi beer, Japanese ganache, Japanese fish sausages, Cherry blossom cotton candy, and so on! Don’t forget to shop for Japanese crafts and gifts featured at the event. This weekend, you can find it in the East Village on June 17.

BROOKLYN

Juneteenth NY Festival : Thousands of attendees come to Brooklyn for the 14th Annual Juneteenth NY Festival: a vibrant day celebrating culture through music, dance, poetry, skits, history, vendors, and families. This year's theme is "Kaleidoscope of Black Culture." You can find more things to do commemorating Juneteenth here.

: Thousands of attendees come to Brooklyn for the 14th Annual Juneteenth NY Festival: a vibrant day celebrating culture through music, dance, poetry, skits, history, vendors, and families. This year's theme is "Kaleidoscope of Black Culture." You can find more things to do commemorating Juneteenth here. Drunk Black History : Comedians Brandon Collins and Gordon Baker-Bone lead a booze-fueled lesson in Black history. The Juneteenth edition of Black History Month features guests including Keith Robinson (Judd Apatow's "Trainwreck"), Tracy McClendon (MTV) and Dave Temple (Comedy Cellar). This is happening on Sunday, June 18 at The Bell House in Brooklyn.

: Comedians Brandon Collins and Gordon Baker-Bone lead a booze-fueled lesson in Black history. The Juneteenth edition of Black History Month features guests including Keith Robinson (Judd Apatow's "Trainwreck"), Tracy McClendon (MTV) and Dave Temple (Comedy Cellar). This is happening on Sunday, June 18 at The Bell House in Brooklyn. Coney Island Mermaid Parade : Returning for its 41st year, King Neptune and Queen Mermaid lead a procession of glittered semi-nude marchers in costumes along Surf Avenue. The Parade is kicking off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.

: Returning for its 41st year, King Neptune and Queen Mermaid lead a procession of glittered semi-nude marchers in costumes along Surf Avenue. The Parade is kicking off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. Japan FES: It’s coming to Brooklyn too! Snack on treats from 750 vendors and shop for Japanese crafts and gifts featured at the event. This weekend, you can find it in Park Slope on June 18.

QUEENS

Queerchella : The monthly music festival showcasing queer talent in NYC is hosting its first full-day outdoor summer festival during Pride Month. Alongside more than 20 musical acts of various genres on two stages, you can also enjoy a variety of vendors, a spiritual healing tent and a silent disco after party. You can find this free event at Culture Lab LIC in Long Island City on Saturday, June 17.

: The monthly music festival showcasing queer talent in NYC is hosting its first full-day outdoor summer festival during Pride Month. Alongside more than 20 musical acts of various genres on two stages, you can also enjoy a variety of vendors, a spiritual healing tent and a silent disco after party. You can find this free event at Culture Lab LIC in Long Island City on Saturday, June 17. Queen’s Night Market : For seven years, Queens Night Market has prided itself on offering the city’s best foods for under $6. Experience the food festival Saturday nights through the summer at the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Don't forget to check out the vintage apparel, hand-poured candles, and NYC-themed apparel.

: For seven years, Queens Night Market has prided itself on offering the city’s best foods for under $6. Experience the food festival Saturday nights through the summer at the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Don't forget to check out the vintage apparel, hand-poured candles, and NYC-themed apparel. Noguchi Museum: Celebrate New York City’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) creative communities at The Noguchi Museum in Long Island City! It’s free during these upcoming Community Days on Saturday, June 17. The events include tours of the collection and interactive art-making activities.

BRONX

Budgie Landing at the Bronx Zoo : Visit Budgie Landing, a new immersive experience that lets you connect with 1,000 boisterous birds known as budgerigars or “budgies.” Surround yourself with these small, talkative parrots that fly freely through the exhibit.

: Visit Budgie Landing, a new immersive experience that lets you connect with 1,000 boisterous birds known as budgerigars or “budgies.” Surround yourself with these small, talkative parrots that fly freely through the exhibit. Mini Kiki Ball 2023 : Join the Bronx Academy of Art and Dance for their “Out Like That Festival” in celebration of the queer community's contributions to the arts. Attend the Mini Kiki Ball on June 17th at 5pm, where legendary judges determine who can give Banji Realness, rip the runway in Pride Colors, tell a story with Arms Control, serve Face like the legend of the 90s, and more!

: Join the Bronx Academy of Art and Dance for their “Out Like That Festival” in celebration of the queer community's contributions to the arts. Attend the Mini Kiki Ball on June 17th at 5pm, where legendary judges determine who can give Banji Realness, rip the runway in Pride Colors, tell a story with Arms Control, serve Face like the legend of the 90s, and more! Orchard Beach: The Bronx’s only public beach, spanning 1.1 miles and 115 acres, is notable for its breathtaking views of City Island. You can enjoy concession stands, two picnic areas and 26 courts for basketball, volleyball and handball.

CONNECTICUT

2023 International Festival of Arts & Ideas : The International Festival of Arts & Ideas returns for its 28th Festival from June 10th through June 25th, with 150 events related to the theme “Rise" in New Haven. From art and music to dance, theater and more—there's something for everyone.

: The International Festival of Arts & Ideas returns for its 28th Festival from June 10th through June 25th, with 150 events related to the theme “Rise" in New Haven. From art and music to dance, theater and more—there's something for everyone. Summer Solstice Trail Run : Choose from 8 mile, 5 mile, and 3 mile trail runs this Saturday, June 17! The 8 Mile race is part of the 2023 Blue-Blazed Trail Running Series. Race participants earn a custom designed Happy Trails water bottle with an option to add on a Happy Trails customer designed short sleeve tee.

: Choose from 8 mile, 5 mile, and 3 mile trail runs this Saturday, June 17! The 8 Mile race is part of the 2023 Blue-Blazed Trail Running Series. Race participants earn a custom designed Happy Trails water bottle with an option to add on a Happy Trails customer designed short sleeve tee.

