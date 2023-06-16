10 Juneteenth events to attend in NYC this weekend

Juneteenth marks a special day in American history signifying freedom and independence for all African American enslaved people.

Most people correlate the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 to Abraham Lincoln freeing slaves. However, it was not that simple. In fact, most slave owners were aware of the proclamation, yet they refrained from letting slaves go or telling them the truth.

It wasn’t until Union Major General Gordon announced the General Order No.3 to Texas saying, “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor.” Six months later, slavery became permanently abolished.

Juneteenth had marked a day of celebration despite previously not being a federal holiday. Still, it did not stop those from celebrating their freedom. It wasn’t until 2021, just two years ago, that the U.S. made Juneteenth a federal holiday.

So, where can people celebrate Juneteenth in New York City?

Juneteenth NY Festival

The Juneteenth NY Festival will encapsulate the celebration of Juneteenth for three days in Brooklyn from Friday through Sunday. The festivities kick off Friday with an online summit that will discuss health and wellness for the community. Saturday will mark its festival day with over 100 vendors in Linden/Gershwin Park, and a kids zone. Continuing into Sunday, the festival will have a live concert, a fashion show, and a parade that will march through Prospect Park starting at Grand Army Plaza. This free Brooklyn festival will have food, dancing, artists, and more.

Location/Time:

June 16 - Online (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

June 17 - Linden Blvd. &, Vermont St, Brooklyn, NY 11207, (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

June 18 - Enter through 105 Prospect Park Southwest, Brooklyn, NY 11215, (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Juneteenth Food Festival

For those looking for food to celebrate the holiday, look no further. Black-Owned Brooklyn will host a food festival of 29 Black food businesses. These stands will hold the traditional African American dishes along with some dishes from Africa and the Caribbean. There will also be clothing, books, jewelry and more from other Black owned businesses. While at the food festival people will be able to listen to live music and participate in many activities.

Location/Time: June 17 & 18 - 158 Buffalo Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213, (12 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth

Broadway will be holding a free Juneteenth event with Black Broadway artists in Time Square. There will be plenty of performances by many actors from popular broadway shows such as: "MJ The Musical," "SIX," "Sweeny Todd," "& Juliet," "Chicago "and more. The show will be hosted by Michael James Scott who is best known for his Broadway role of the Genie from "Aladdin" the Disney Musical.

Location/Time: June 18 - Time Square between 46th and 47th St, (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Juneteenth - Outdoor Freedom Fest NYC

This free outdoor fest in Harlem is perfect for friends and family to attend. There will be food, music, trivia and more, along with free giveaways and surprises. The event will also have a kids zone for the little ones to enjoy and plenty of small businesses to support.

Location/Time: June 17 - W. 125th Street & Adam Clayton Powell Blvd at The Harlem State Office Building Plaza, (12 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Juneteenth in Battery Park

This free experience tells the history of Juneteenth with the help of the Federation of Black Cowboys. These cowboys and cowgirls share the history while also demonstrating horsemanship and horseback riding. Those who come will get to make their own Juneteenth flag and other art, while listening to live music.

Location/Time: June 17 - Rockefeller Park 75 Battery Place, New York, NY, (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Juneteenth - Straight Joy. No Chasers

The Lay Out presents a Juneteenth event with plenty of fun activities including, meditation, a marketplace, Fort Greene walking tour, and DJ’s. The tour will include seeing Lil Kim’s old home and Spike Lee’s 40 acres of land. Along with that, the Lay Out has teamed up with Amazon Music, Scene in Black (HBO Max), Fort Greene Park Conservancy and more.

Location/Time: June 18 - Dekalb Avenue &, S Portland Ave, 11205, (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Brooklyn Museum Juneteenth Jubilee

The Brooklyn Museum celebrates Juneteenth with plenty of different events and activities. The free event will hold a schedule which will start off with dance performances by the Renegade Performance Group. People can get their photo taken, listen to DJ’s, grab a bite of food, make art, and more.

Location/Time: June 18 - 200 Eastern Parkway Brooklyn, NY United States (2 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

The Louis Armstrong House Museum: Juneteenth Concert

The iconic Louis Armstrong House will be hosting a Juneteenth outdoor concert featuring Charles Turner and Uptown Swing. This music will get audiences in the Juneteenth celebration with its swing and jazz music. The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., which will allow visitors to tour the museum before or after the show! Attendees will need to buy a ticket to enter the museum, however, the event is free.

Location/Time: June 17 - 34-56 107th St, Queens, NY 11368 (2 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

Price: Adult $15 - Senior, Student, Active Military, Visitory with Disabilities $12 -

Corona Residents $5 - Children free

Living History: Celebrate Juneteenth

These historical interpreters will allow visitors to immerse themselves into learning about Junteenth. The New York Historical Society Museum & Library will be holding an experience in order to educate people on the history behind Juneteenth and how people have celebrated it in the past. Visitors will be able to learn traditions of the holiday, how to set a Juneteenth table, and how to create a Juneteenth flag.

Location/Time: June 17 - 170 Central Park West at Richard Gilder Way (77th Street) New York, NY 10024 (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

Juneteenth in Seneca Village

At Seneca Village, people will be able to celebrate Juneteenth through nature and health. This experience will focus primarily on one's well-being. People will be able to create art, participate in yoga, watch comedians live, and listen to live jazz music.

Location/Time: June 17 - Central Park, Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)