Brownsville

Multiple People Struck on Brooklyn Street Corner After Two Vehicles Collide

At least five people were injured after two cars collided on a Brooklyn street, sending one of them careening onto the sidewalk where pedestrians stood nearby, police said.

The crash occurred after 7 p.m. at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Thomas Boyland Street in Brownsville, the FDNY said. After the two cars — a white sedan and a grey Mercedes — hit one another, one jumped a curb and then struck three people on the sidewalk, according to police. The white car, which a witness said was attempting a U-turn at the time of the collision, then slammed into a building, leaving debris strewn across the road.

First responders said that five people were injured, all with minor injuries. Two of the injured were brought to Kings County Hospital, while three others were taken to Brookdale Hospital; all are expected to recover.

No charges were immediately filed following the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

