Paterson

Multiple Houses Burn in Raging NJ Blaze Saturday Night

The fire struck a strip of tightly packed multifamily homes in Paterson

Stringr.com

Multiple houses in Paterson were engulfed in flames Saturday night, as breezy conditions helped a fire spread quickly among tightly packed multifamily homes.

The six-alarm blaze broke out on Beech Street just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Social media video from the scene showed heavy, bright flame.

Engines and rescue vehicles from multiple towns headed to the scene to provide mutual aid, as firefighters battled both the blaze and record-cold temperatures for the season.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

PatersonNew Jersey
