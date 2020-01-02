Multi-Alarm Fire Breaks Out in Bushwick Building, Prompts Street Closure

A multi-alarm fire broke out in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, prompting the closure of the street as firefighters worked to put out the intense flames ripping through the top floor.

The two-alarm fire broke out shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Covert Street in the Bushwick section of the Brooklyn, the FDNY said.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where thick black smoke and intense flames could be seen billowing from a multi-story building as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

According to officials, 26 fire units as well as 106 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

The alarm prompted the closure of Covert Street between Wilson and Central avenues.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.