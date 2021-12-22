MTA to Offer Booster Shots and COVID Testing at Some Subway Stations

What to Know In an attempt to curb the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID, the MTA is setting up pop-up booster vaccine and testing sites at various busy subway stations.

The pop-up booster sites are offering the Moderna booster at Times Square-42nd St, Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av/74 St and Central Avenue.

Additionally, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that two stations will also offer COVID-19 testing starting on Dec. 27.

The New York State-funded program provides anyone, including those visiting New York, the opportunity to get their booster shot without an appointment.

The Times Square station in Manhattan will run the pop-up booster site each day until Dec. 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., except on Christmas Day.

The Times Square station serves the following subway lines:

The Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av/74 St site will open Tuesday and run through Thursday, Dec. 23 from 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av/74 St serves the following train lines:

Additionally, the MTA will begin offering booster shots at Grand Central Terminal from Monday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 30 between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Grand Central Terminal serves the following lines:

“With the surge in recent cases due to the Omicron variant, we want to make sure that New Yorkers have the opportunity to get their booster shots as quickly and conveniently as possible, especially with the holidays right around the corner,” MTA Acting Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said. “By placing these vaccination sites for booster shots in high traffic areas of the transit system, we hope that many will take advantage of the opportunity to further protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Additionally, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that two stations will also offer COVID-19 testing starting on Dec. 27. The hours for each location are:

Times Square-42nd Street station : 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grand Central: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Five additional MTA stations will also hold testing sites. These will be announced next week.