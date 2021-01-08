Capitol Riot

MTA Suspends Metro-North Worker for Calling Out Sick to Attend Capitol Riot

Metro Police published photo evidence that appears to show the employee inside the Capitol Building on Wednesday

MTA employee Will Pepe is accused of calling out sick from work to attend the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol

An MTA employee who allegedly called out sick from work on Wednesday to attend the pro-Trump mob that charged the U.S. Capitol has been suspended by the transit agency.

Will Pepe is accused of participating in Wednesday's riot that stormed the Capitol Building. Metro Police published a photo that appears to show Pepe inside the Capitol Building.

Pepe is among hundreds of alleged rioters now under investigation for their involvement in Wednesday's insurrection. He faces disciplinary action by the MTA as well as possible criminal charges.

The suspension and investigation were first reported by the NY Post.

The MTA says Pepe called out sick to participate in the riots. In a statement, the company called behavior "abhorrent."

"Effective immediately this individual has been suspended from Metro-North without pay and will be disciplined in accordance with his collective bargaining agreement pending an investigation. This alleged conduct is abhorrent and goes against the values of Metro-North, New York and the nation," a statement from MTA's Ken Lovett read.

Contact information for Pepe was not immediately known Friday afternoon.

