Mount Vernon Police Under Civil Rights Investigation for Alleged Discrimination

A New York police department has become the subject of a federal civil rights investigation over concerns its officers participate in discriminatory policing.

The Department of Justice has opened a federal probe, it's fourth this year, into the Mount Vernon Police Department over concerns of unconstitutional conduct. The pattern or practice investigation will look at allegations of wrongdoing that if substantiated will be released in a public report.

"The investigation we are announcing today will asses whether the Mount Vernon Police Department engages in discriminatory conduct, singling out Black residents for mistreatment," U.S. Attorney Damiam Williams said in Friday's announcement.

A full review by investigators is expected to cover allegations the department's offices engage in excessive force, unlawful searches and falsifying evidence. Those allegations will also be examined through the lens of police training, department police, training and internal investigation in Mount Vernon.

"Police officers have a tough job. Most of them do their work honorably, lawfully and with distinction, respecting the rights of the people they have sworn to protect. But when officers break the law, they violate their oath and undermine the community's trust," Williams said.

We ask anyone who has information relevant to the investigation into the Mount Vernon Police Department to contact the Department of Justice via email at community.mvpd@usdoj.gov or to call (866) 985-1378.” — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) December 3, 2021

Friday's announcement, made jointly by the Southern District of New York and the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, followed numerous reports of unlawful activity within the department. The investigators leading the case hope to interview community groups and members of Mount Vernon.

Williams and Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division Kristen Clarke said Mount Vernon's mayor and police commissioner have guaranteed their cooperation.

Westchester's district attorney, who earlier in the year called on the DOJ to investigation, spoke in favor of the civil rights probe.

"I commend the Department of Justice and the Southern District of New York for dedicating substantial federal resources to vigorously defend the civil rights laws through a comprehensive investigation of possible violations of civil liberties by the Mount Vernon Police Department," Miriam Rocah said in a statement.

There is no timeline for the investigation's completion.