Brooklyn

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Marked NYPD Vehicle

new york city police vehicle sits at scene of deadly crash

A New York City police vehicle struck and killed a motorcyclist while responding to a shooting Saturday in Brooklyn.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A New York City police vehicle struck and killed a motorcyclist while responding to a shooting Saturday in Brooklyn.

Police said the marked SUV had lights flashing and sirens blaring as it collided with the motorcycle while proceeding through an intersection around 9:25 p.m. in the borough’s Williamsburg neighborhood.

The 37-year-old motorcyclist was thrown to the pavement and sustained severe head injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital. His name has not been made public.

News

coronavirus pandemic 1 hour ago

105 New York Bars Violated COVID Rules, Face License Suspension: Cuomo

Storm Team 4 4 hours ago

Dangerous Temps Return Sunday; High Could Feel Like 100

Officers in the SUV were responding to a 911 call reporting a man shot a few blocks away at Metropolitan Avenue and Wythe Avenue, police said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BrooklynNYPD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us