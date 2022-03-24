More Than 100 NYPD Cops Cited for Misconduct During George Floyd Protests, Panel Says

More than 100 NYPD officers have been cited for misconduct related to their actions during the George Floyd protests in the summer of 2020, the Civilian Complaint Review Board said Thursday.

The CCRB said it substantiated a total of 187 allegations against 104 cops. Of those, 61 were recommended for the highest level of discipline, which would include an administrative trial.

But the oversight panel said the NYPD has so far only finalized 24 cases, and only 10 of those resulted in discipline.

“New Yorkers have waited a long time to see accountability for the misconduct that occurred in the 2020 protests and we hope to work closely with the Department to improve NYPD adoption of CCRB recommendations and rebuild police community relations," interim CCRB chair Arva Rice said in a statement.