Missing Ohio Man, 2 NYers Die in Wrong-Way Thruway Crash

An 81-year-old man reported as a missing vulnerable adult in Ohio was killed along with two other people after he drove the wrong way on the Thruway and crashed head-on into another vehicle early Tuesday, state police said.

The Ohio man, who was alone in his westbound car, died at the scene along with the driver and a passenger of the eastbound car at about 1:30 a.m. in Farmington, southeast of Rochester, said Trooper Mark O’Donnell.

Two other passengers in the eastbound car were hospitalized with serious injuries. The four men from Queens were driving back from Niagara Falls at the time of the crash, police said.

The victims' names were not immediately released.

Police believe the elderly man drove the wrong way down the highway for several miles before the crash.

O'Donnell said there were no signs of drugs or alcohol being involved in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

