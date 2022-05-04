Long Island

Missing NY Husband Found Shot Dead Along With Long Island Homeowner: Cops

Ian Saalfield was reported missing by his wife on April 26, while Robert Julian owned the Hollywood Avenue home where they were found dead

suffolk police generic suffolk county police
News 4 New York

Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two men -- one a 45-year-old who was reported missing by his wife last week, the other a 58-year-old homeowner -- on Long Island, authorities say.

Cops following up on the missing person report for Ian Saalfield found the Lake Grove husband shot to death Tuesday night at the Selden home of Robert Julian, who was also found shot to death at the location, authorities say.

Saalfield's wife had reported him missing on April 26. Both he and Julian were pronounced dead at the Hollywood Avenue scene when authorities found their bodies as they followed up on his wife's report, officials said.

Suffolk County police say the relationship between the two men is under investigation but they were believed to be friends. They do not suspect a murder-suicide in this case.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long IslandSuffolk CountyCRIME STOPPERShomicideselden
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us