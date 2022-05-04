Missing NY Husband Found Shot Dead Along With Long Island Homeowner: Cops

Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two men -- one a 45-year-old who was reported missing by his wife last week, the other a 58-year-old homeowner -- on Long Island, authorities say.

Cops following up on the missing person report for Ian Saalfield found the Lake Grove husband shot to death Tuesday night at the Selden home of Robert Julian, who was also found shot to death at the location, authorities say.

Saalfield's wife had reported him missing on April 26. Both he and Julian were pronounced dead at the Hollywood Avenue scene when authorities found their bodies as they followed up on his wife's report, officials said.

Suffolk County police say the relationship between the two men is under investigation but they were believed to be friends. They do not suspect a murder-suicide in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.