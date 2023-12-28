New York State Police

39-year-old tourist falls off cliff, to her death, at New York state park

The couple was taking photos while hiking on Beacon Hill Trail when tragedy struck

By TMX

Minnewaska State Park
Getty Images

New York State Police are investigating after a woman fell to her death while taking photos with her husband at the top of a cliff in Minnewaska State Park last week.

Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar, 39, and her husband Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said, 41, were visiting from Singapore and hiking on Beacon Hill Trail in Minnewaska State Park, a 22,275-acre preserve in Ulster County, on Friday when they stopped to take photos on the edge of a cliff, police said in a statement this week.

Binte MD Akbar "lost her footing" and fell some 70 feet off the cliff. Her husband called 911.

State police responded with a helicopter and hoisted the victim, while park police, park operations staff, forest rangers and EMT personnel also responded to the scene.

Binte MD Akbar was transported to Ellenville Regional Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

State police said the incident remains under investigation.

TMX/NBC New York

