Man indicted in unprovoked Midtown burning attacks

A 42-year-old man has been indicted for allegedly pouring scalding hot liquid on four separate people within two hours earlier this month in midtown Manhattan, the district attorney's office announced Thursday.

Larry Martin is charged with four counts of second-degree assault and four counts of first-degree attempt to commit the crime of assault in the series of March 6 attacks that started at East 44th Street and Lexington Avenue.

It was around 7:10 a.m. that morning that Martin allegedly lunged toward an individual and threw scalding hot liquid down the back of his head, causing burns to his neck. About a half-hour later, he allegedly threw hot water in the face of a 49-year-old woman near Sixth Avenue and West 56th Street, causing burns and hearing loss.

Then Martin allegedly threw a cup of hot liquid at a 45-year-old woman as she got out of the subway at West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue. Fifteen minutes after that, the man allegedly assaulted a fourth victim as she walked along the sidewalk on West 35th Street. He threw hot water at her as well, causing burns and swelling to her chest and hand.

The victims were all expected to recover. Attorney information for Martin wasn't immediately available.

“Larry Martin allegedly committed violent attacks against four randomly selected individuals walking in Midtown within the span of less than two hours,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “My thoughts are with the victims as they heal from their extensive injuries. Nobody should fear for their safety while walking in Manhattan.”