Metropolitan Museum of Art to Expand Hours, Close One Day a Week

What to Know Starting next week the Metropolitan Museum of Art is expanding its hours and will be open six days a week.

The Met's Fifth Avenue location and the Met Cloisters will soon be closed only on Wednesdays. Additionally, Friday and Saturday evening hours will also return, the museum announced.

After a months-long closure due to the pandemic, the iconic and celebrated museum reopened its doors August 2020. At that time it was opened at only 25 percent capacity. Although that has since changed, COVID-19 guidelines remain in place.

According to its website, Met visitors 12 and older are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 per the city's mandate. Proof of vaccination may include CDC Vaccination Card (or photo), NYC COVID Safe app, New York State Excelsior Pass, NYC Vaccination Record, or an official immunization record from outside NYC or the U.S. Additionally, face coverings are required for all visitors age 2 and older. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult.

For the latest information on day and hour changes, as well as COVID-19 guidelines, click here.