Metropolitan Museum of Art Reopens to Public After 5-Month Closure

The Metropolitan Museum of Art reopens to the public for the first time since its door were shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The cultural institution joins a growing number of museums to start reopening exhibits to the public after Gov. Andrew Cuomo finally gave the green light to do so last Monday.

All buildings are limited to 25 percent capacity and visitors must reserve tickets in advance. Other safety guidelines will also be in place including temperature checks upon entry.

"On a normal day in August, not counting the COVID crisis, we could have 30 or 40,000 people come through the building in a day so 25 percent of that number is still a lot of people, its thousands. It will help us with revenue, but we're not out of the woods financially," said Daniel Weiss, president and CEO of the museum.

Although New York City museums and cultural institutions were allowed to reopen Monday, some well known locations are taking their time. The Museum of Modern Art reopened Thursday while the Whitney plans to open its doors Sept. 3.

The Met will be open Thursday through Monday each week. For up-to-date hours of operation and ticketing information visit their website.

Museums in New York City may reopen Monday, Aug. 24, with limited capacity and other restrictions.