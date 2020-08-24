NYC Museums Can Officially Welcome Back Visitors: When Will Your Favorite Reopen?

New York City museums and cultural institutions are allowed to reopen starting Monday -- and while some have already started welcoming visitors back, others are taking their time to reopen in an effort to make sure they are ready to deal with visitors in the age of coronavirus.

The Statue of Liberty Museum and the Ellis Island Museum reopened Monday with restrictions. The interior of the Statue of Liberty, including the pedestal and crown, will remain closed.

Additionally, the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo and the Prospect Park Zoo have also reopened Monday with health and safety guidelines and protocols in place.

Although New York City museums and cultural institutions are allowed to reopen Monday, some well known locations are taking their time.

All buildings will be limited to 25 percent capacity and visitors must reserve tickets in advance. Other safety guidelines will also be in place. It is suggested you visit the museum's website for additional information, included updated hours, before your planned visit.

Visit the individual websites for other local museums and cultural institutions for more information on additional reopenings.