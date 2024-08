Metro-North Railroad New Haven Live trains are running with delays Saturday morning after a person was struck in Cos Cob.

The delays are impacting trains between New Haven and Grand Central.

Metro-North said trains are experiencing delays of 10 to 15 minutes as a result of single-tracking between Cos Cob and Stamford.

