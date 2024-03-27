How to cash a winning lottery ticket in New Jersey

Did you literally just hit the jackpot after playing Mega Millions?

The winning $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Neptune Township in New Jersey, according to New Jersey lottery officials.

So once you have a winning ticket in any New Jersey lottery game, what do you do next? How do you claim the prize?

If the prize is under $599.99, winners can claim their prize instantly at any New Jersey lottery retailer, the lottery says. All you have to do is handover you winning ticket and collect your winnings. You'll need to sign the back of the ticket before receiving your winnings.

If you won the Mega Millions jackpot in this case, or your ticket is worth over $599.99, there's a different process. You'll need to fill out a claim form to receive a check for the prize. The lottery says claims can take four to six weeks to process.

If you've won a jackpot over $25,000 or just prefer to file your claim in person, you can request an appointment with New Jersey Lottery staff by calling 1-800-222-0996.

For prizes between $599.99 and $25,000, you can send in your winning tickets to the New Jersey Lottery office (New Jersey Lottery, Attn: Validations, P.O. Box 041, Trenton, NJ 08625-0041).

You can also drop your ticket off to a secure drop box at the New Jersey Lottery office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The address there is Lawrence Park Complex, 1333 Brunswick Avenue Circle, Trenton, NJ 08648.

Lottery winners in New Jersey can choose to remain anonymous.

The New Jersey Lottery has created a winner's guide, available here. There are also tax requirements for lottery prizes to be aware of ahead of cashing the ticket.