mega millions

How to cash a winning lottery ticket in New Jersey

The winning $1.13 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in Neptune, New Jersey in Monmouth County, according to lottery officials

By Brad Luck

NBC Universal, Inc.

Did you literally just hit the jackpot after playing Mega Millions?

The winning $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Neptune Township in New Jersey, according to New Jersey lottery officials.

So once you have a winning ticket in any New Jersey lottery game, what do you do next? How do you claim the prize?

If the prize is under $599.99, winners can claim their prize instantly at any New Jersey lottery retailer, the lottery says. All you have to do is handover you winning ticket and collect your winnings. You'll need to sign the back of the ticket before receiving your winnings.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

If you won the Mega Millions jackpot in this case, or your ticket is worth over $599.99, there's a different process. You'll need to fill out a claim form to receive a check for the prize. The lottery says claims can take four to six weeks to process.

If you've won a jackpot over $25,000 or just prefer to file your claim in person, you can request an appointment with New Jersey Lottery staff by calling 1-800-222-0996.

For prizes between $599.99 and $25,000, you can send in your winning tickets to the New Jersey Lottery office (New Jersey Lottery, Attn: Validations, P.O. Box 041, Trenton, NJ 08625-0041).

Local

New Jersey 3 hours ago

3 plead to $4.5M NJ romance scam that left victims ‘broke and heartbroken'

solar eclipse Mar 25

Where to get free eclipse glasses in NY

You can also drop your ticket off to a secure drop box at the New Jersey Lottery office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The address there is Lawrence Park Complex, 1333 Brunswick Avenue Circle, Trenton, NJ 08648.

Lottery winners in New Jersey can choose to remain anonymous.

The New Jersey Lottery has created a winner's guide, available here. There are also tax requirements for lottery prizes to be aware of ahead of cashing the ticket.

This article tagged under:

mega millionslottery
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us