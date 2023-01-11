Mega Millions: 2 Tickets Sold in NY, CT Worth $3 Million Each — Plus Other $1M Winners

Yet again, nobody hit the Mega Millions jackpot for $1.1 billion Tuesday night. But you won't hear any complaining from the owners of four specific tickets in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

That's because they just became millionaires overnight.

The numbers for the drawing were 15, 13, 7, 18 and 14, with a Megaball of 9. While there was no grand prize winner, four tickets sold in the tri-state matched all five white numbers, each earning a $1 million prize. Of the 16 tickets nationwide that matched the five numbers, two were in NY and one each in NJ and CT.

After weeks without a winner, the Mega Millions jackpot is now $1.1 billion — the third largest in the lottery's 27-year history and the fifth-largest ever in the U.S. NBC New York's Jessica Cunnington reports.

But it gets even better for two of those ticketholders. One of the New York tickets, as well as the ticket sold in Connecticut, included the Megaplier which this time tripled the winner's earnings — bringing the total to $3 million each.

It was not immediately clear where in each state those tickets were sold.

Because there was no big winner on Tuesday, the jackpot for Friday's drawing will go up to at least $1.35 billion, with a cash option of $707.9 million.

The $1.1 billion jackpot ranked as the fifth-largest in U.S. history. The odds of winning the top lottery prize are 1 in 302.6 million.

The $1.1 billion prize was for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 payments over 29 years. Winners usually prefer cash, which for Tuesday night's drawing would have been an estimated $568.7 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.