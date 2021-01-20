Massena

Mayor of New York Town Arrested on Drug Charges Resigns 7 Weeks Later

  • Tim Currier, the mayor and former police chief of Massena, New York was arrested on Dec 1.
  • On Tuesday, he released a statement saying that he would resign from his position as mayor.
  • His resignation will take effect on Feb. 1.

More than a month after he was arrested on drug charges, the mayor of an upstate New York town announced that he was resigning on Tuesday.

Tim Currier, the mayor and former police chief of Massena, New York, was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and failure to comply with a police officer.

On Tuesday, he released a statement saying that he would resign from his position as mayor, WWNY-TV reported.

“Since the events of December 1, I have worked hard on my recovery and I remain profoundly sorry for my actions”

Tim Currier

“Since the events of December 1, I have worked hard on my recovery and I remain profoundly sorry for my actions,” Currier said in the statement. Currier, 55, allegedly threw a gram of crack cocaine out of his moving car when officers tried to arrest him, authorities said.

His resignation will take effect on Feb. 1, he said. Currier had taken a leave of absence, he said, to seek treatment, the broadcaster reported.

Currier entered a not guilty plea at an arraignment in December and is scheduled to appear in court on March 15, a court clerk in Morristown said. It is not immediately clear if Currier has an attorney to represent him. The attorney assigned to him at his arraignment said he is not representing Currier.

Currier served as the police chief in Massena, near the Canadian border, for more than two decades. He was elected mayor as a Democrat in 2014 and was reelected in 2018

