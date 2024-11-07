Wildfire breaks out in 2 NJ counties; residents evacuate nearby homes

What to Know A forest fire in a Philadelphia suburb is threatening homes Thursday in what officials call the driest conditions in nearly 120 years.

The new fire threatens over 104 structures as it spreads to 200 acres along the Camden and Burlington counties line.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says another fire about an hour away in Jackson Township was less than half contained when the Bethany Run Wildfire broke out on Nov. 7, 2024.

White smoke could be seen rising into the dry air as a wildfire burned in Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey Thursday.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service first reported the blaze -- later dubbed as the Bethany Run Wildfire -- in the area of Kettle Run Road and Sycamore Avenue in Marlton around 10 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2024.

Léelo en español aquí.

"The New Jersey Forest Fire Service remains on scene of a wildfire burning on the boarder of Burlington and Camden counties in Evesham and Voorhees townships," the forest fire service said in an early Thursday afternoon update.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Bethany Run Wildfire - Burlington & Camden Counties@NJDEPForestFire has begun making progress containing a wildfire burning on the boarder of Burlington & Camden counties in Evesham and Voorhees townships.



SIZE & CONTAINMENT

🔥 200 acres

🔥 0% contained pic.twitter.com/mBzP3UQM0f — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) November 7, 2024

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The 200 acre blaze was burning uncontained midday as it threatened at least 104 structures in Evesham and Voorhees townships, the forest fire service said, while warning people to avoid the area. Fire trucks could be seen near houses.

Sycamore Avenue and Kettle Run Road from Braddock Mill Road to Hopewell road were closed, authorities said. Access to the Sturbridge Lakes Development was blocked.

At least 12 homes were evacuated, the fire service said. Evesham Fire-Rescue said that some nearby houses on the west side of Sycamore Avenue needed to be evacuated.

Part of the firefighting effort included fire engines, bulldozers, ground crews and "a helicopter capable of dropping 350 gallons of water at a time," the fire service said.

"Forest Fire Service crews are constructing firelines and working to stop the fire's forward progress by strategically utilizing a backfiring operation to eliminate fuels ahead of the main body of fire," the agency said in a social media post.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Dry conditions fueling wildfires in New Jersey

Dry conditions have helped spark many wildfires in New Jersey in recent weeks. Lack of significant rainfall since August contributed to the dry conditions, which prompted the state to impose strict restrictions on outdoor fires.

The state has not seen significant rain in over a month, and that trend was expected to continue for at least the next few days.

“This is the driest we've been in the agency's history,” said Jeremy Webber, a supervising fire warden with the Fire Service, which was established in 1906.

This latest fire came as crews continue to battle a blaze in Jackson.

Since January, there have been at least 1,189 fires over 7,900 acres, Webber said at a Thursday morning news conference. Just this month, at least 102 fires have broken out statewide.

Webber said forest fire crews are busy and stretched to suppress the blazes.

Not even some promised rain Sunday night into Monday was expected to make much of a difference, Webber said.

“We're going to need inches of rain, not just one or two,” he said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.