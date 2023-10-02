Manhattan's 1st public beach opens at Gansevoort Peninsula in Hudson River Park

You can now go to a real Manhattan beach — and no, we're not talking about the Brooklyn neighborhood or the famous coastal spot in Southern California.

Gansevoort Peninsula opened Monday afternoon as the first public beachfront on the island, according to the Hudson River Park Trust. Located just west of the Meatpacking District, the 5.5-acre green space will feature a beachfront along with a salt marsh and a water access point for kayakers and non-motorized boats, the group said, "all with stunning views overlooking the Hudson River and lower Manhattan skyline."

The park will also include a large sports field, sunning lawn, fitness equipment for adults, a picnic area, boardwalks and promenades, according to the park trust.

The group previously said that Gansevoort Peninsula would be "complete with a resilient 'beach' on the southern side," but there would be bad news for those looking to take a dip: No swimming or wading in the water will be allowed.

There will also be another beach coming to NYC, but that won't be opening for a few years still. The other new beach coming to NYC will be on the East River, in Williamsburg. The Brooklyn beach is projected to open in five years.

At that future beach, wading will be allowed — with the plan to have full-fledged swimming soon after.

For some, especially those familiar with the waters that surround the city, the question may be: Why build beaches in the city? Well, officials said New York Harbor is the cleanest it's been in 100 years.