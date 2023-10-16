Manhattan

Manhattan parking meter rate hike starts today: What to know

By NBC New York Staff

Those who drive into the city will now have to shell out more money to use parking meters in Manhattan — and it won't be long before the rates go up for other boroughs, too.

A rate hike for parking meters went into effect in Manhattan starting Monday, but how much prices will be going up depends on location. The highest spikes will be in midtown and lower Manhattan, where hourly rates will now be $5.50, a full dollar increase. The second hour will cost $9 — an extra $1.50.

The rest of the five boroughs won't be spared, either. On Oct. 27, parking rates will increase in Queens. The rates in Brooklyn, the Bronx and Staten Island will go up in November.

Here's a breakdown of what all the prices have been previously, and what they will now be:

LocationPrevious rate - 1st hourPrevious rate - 2nd hourNew rate - 1st hourNew rate - 2nd hour
Zone M1 - Midtown core and lower Manhattan$4.50$7.50$5.50$9.00
Zone M2 - Manhattan South of 96th Street$4.00$6.75$5.00$8.25
Zone M3 - Manhattan 96th Street to 110th Street$2.50$4.00$3.00$5.00
Zone 1 - Business districts outside of Manhattan (Downtown Brooklyn, Downtown Flushing, Jamaica; Manhattan's 125th Street)$2.00$4.00$2.50$5.00
Zone 2 - Neighborhood retail districts$1.50$2.50$2.00$3.00
Zone 3 - All other metered locations$1.25$2.00$1.50$2.50

